Redmond Asset Management Has Boosted Its Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Position by $421,122; Shares Rose; Washington Trust Company Stake In Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Was Lifted

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 7.20M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA) by 5,874 shares to 11,645 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,092 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.59% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 698,550 shares. Charles Schwab Inc stated it has 4.01 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Legacy Private Company owns 0.04% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 8,481 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd invested in 0.05% or 167,386 shares. Cooke Bieler LP reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 618,173 shares stake. The Iowa-based Principal Financial Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1.40 million shares. Ci Invests Inc has invested 0.42% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 13,900 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Grassi Mgmt holds 312,060 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Fiera Capital reported 46,187 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com stated it has 6,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Covington Capital invested in 0.06% or 22,470 shares.

