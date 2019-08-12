Redmond Asset Management Has Boosted Its Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Holding by $421,122; Ion Asset Management LTD Lowered Position in Radware LTD (RDWR) by $4.58 Million

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 5.93 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 116,793 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,107 shares to 3,041 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambarella Inc Shs (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,738 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 1.01% or 48,327 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.02% or 120,899 shares. Community Bancorporation Na invested in 0.01% or 625 shares. Arrow Financial holds 0.03% or 3,150 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 3,663 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh reported 24,186 shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 2,250 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.18% or 6.44 million shares. Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.18% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 76,569 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank owns 40,962 shares. Victory Incorporated accumulated 70,798 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 17,549 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 205 shares. Westfield Cap Management Company LP has 0.68% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).