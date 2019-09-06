Redmond Asset Management Decreased Stake in Dollar Tree Com (DLTR) as Market Valuation Declined; As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Shares Rose, Adams Express Company Lowered Its Holding

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 49,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, down from 53,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $109.07. About 1.57 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 28,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 279,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.24 million, down from 307,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $95.12. About 933,179 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 22 shares. 19.34M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Raymond James & Assocs has 100,601 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). King Luther Corporation reported 0.22% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). State Street Corp holds 10.29M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 2,098 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associates Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Tiverton Asset Llc accumulated 0.19% or 41,021 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Regions Financial Corporation holds 1,556 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 5,436 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company has 164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indiana Tru Invest Mgmt Co holds 3,063 shares.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 24,442 shares to 34,623 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com by 8,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Transportation Inc.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target earnings tip strong consumer spending – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Q2 GDP Revision Slides to 2.0% – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Down on Q1 Earnings Miss, Comps Aid Sales – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, DLTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.66M for 24.57 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,409 were reported by Kingfisher Limited Liability Corp. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt holds 4.25% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 74,420 shares. Avalon Lc accumulated 4,215 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,932 shares. 4,750 are owned by Tower Bridge Advisors. 76,900 were reported by Trillium Asset Management Lc. 92,925 are held by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company. 89,135 are owned by Stralem Com. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation has 9,873 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cantillon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.78% or 4.67 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 8,581 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advsr Ltd Liability owns 458,787 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 40 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cornerstone Advsrs, a Alabama-based fund reported 85,258 shares.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange and Magellan Midstream Partners Announce Launch of Dock Capacity Auction at Multiple Marine Facilities in Houston for the ICE Permian WTI Futures Contract – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “CryptoCorner: Japan’s LINE Secures FSA License for Crypto, PBoC’s CBDC Like Libra But Better, Gemini Announces OTC Trading Solution – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange President Ben Jackson to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 11 – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CoreCivic gets new ICE contract for Mississippi facility – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE-owner ICE reports 4.3 pct rise in profit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $508.78 million for 25.85 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21,900 shares to 203,000 shares, valued at $32.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).