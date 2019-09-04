Redmond Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) by $763,620 as Market Valuation Rose; Take (TTWO) Shareholder Skytop Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.66. About 1.34M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 5,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 11,645 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 17,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.96. About 1.95 million shares traded or 24.79% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 200 shares. Sit Inv Associates, a Minnesota-based fund reported 19,750 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 4,380 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alyeska Invest Gp Limited Partnership reported 0.23% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Intrepid Capital reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). First Manhattan holds 63 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Ab has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Massachusetts-based Boston Advsr has invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd reported 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 1.76 million shares. Covington Cap reported 0% stake. Eagle Asset owns 802,603 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Quantres Asset Mgmt reported 8,300 shares stake.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “eSports Competitions are Becoming a Popular Phenomenon as Cash Prizes Grow – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take Two (TTWO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Weakness in Activision (ATVI), EA (EA) and Take-Two (TTWO) Said to be Tied in Part to Trump’s Comments Against Video Game Violence – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $139.54M for 26.54 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 7,630 shares to 64,349 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) by 30,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque State Bank Communications has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Citigroup Incorporated holds 302,984 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Street holds 12.12M shares. Moreover, C Gp Hldgs A S has 0.19% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). American Gp Inc holds 113,369 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,419 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 1,034 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 172 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bloombergsen holds 3.8% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 440,727 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Metropolitan Life Co stated it has 48,258 shares. Daiwa Secs Incorporated owns 99,387 shares. Smithfield Co holds 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 1,295 shares. Blackrock holds 20.13 million shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.47% or 89,569 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $719.35M for 14.08 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why HCA Healthcare Stock Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “HCA donates $1 million, launches program with local university – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.