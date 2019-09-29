Redmond Asset Management Decreased Holding in Costar Grp (CSGP) by $1.37 Million; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Position in Baidu (BIDU) Upped as Stock Value Declined

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Baidu (BIDU) by 66.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 4,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 12,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, up from 7,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Baidu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.21. About 5.69M shares traded or 46.85% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Grp Inc (CSGP) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 2,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 2,127 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $18.3 during the last trading session, reaching $576.28. About 315,557 shares traded or 20.59% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu to sell nearly third of Ctrip stake for $1 bln – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baidu: The Buying Opportunity Has Arrived – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CoStar Group Announces Agreement with Oxford Economics – Business Wire” on February 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CoStar Group to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 on April 23, 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CoStar Group Signs Agreement with Marcus & Millichap for Commercial Real Estate Services in Canada – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Outperforming Real Estate Companies With High Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group to lay off 173 employees across its two Atlanta offices – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn reported 1,621 shares. 5,063 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 88,754 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp stated it has 16,716 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 13,267 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Riverbridge Prtn invested in 265,807 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Ltd has 780 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co owns 13,204 shares. 77,071 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Maryland-based Wms Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Glenmede Co Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Westpac Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Principal Financial Gp has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Twin Tree LP holds 205 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 50 shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 64.32 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.