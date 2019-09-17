Redmond Asset Management Cut Tech Data Com (TECD) Position by $467,688 as Valuation Declined; Dalton Investments Maintains Position in 21Vianet Group (VNET)

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp Com (TECD) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 12,422 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, down from 16,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $104.49. About 190,848 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 163,960 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Us Bank De stated it has 226 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 221,261 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 0.03% stake. Cornerstone invested in 30 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De accumulated 153,195 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Shell Asset owns 8,980 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management holds 0.03% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 14,819 shares. Moreover, Redmond Asset Management Limited Com has 0.56% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Ajo LP reported 26,603 shares. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 8,819 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0% or 79 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 24,901 shares.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 EPS, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.09 million for 8.77 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $220.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 111,700 shares to 262,576 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 33,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,447 shares, and cut its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS).