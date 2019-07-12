Redmond Asset Management Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Cyrusone (CONE) Has 1.37 Sentiment

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 35.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 7,279 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Redmond Asset Management Llc holds 13,233 shares with $2.51 million value, down from 20,512 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $928.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $203.25. About 13.35 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Apple is one example of a technology giant that has eaten into the domain of other industries, such as games, music, photography and media; 02/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Nutty Apple Salad; 15/03/2018 – Pricier Than Apple? Xiaomi’s Hot Again, and Investors Could Get Burned; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices; 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say

Cyrusone Inc (CONE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 159 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 116 decreased and sold positions in Cyrusone Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 108.11 million shares, down from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cyrusone Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 88 Increased: 105 New Position: 54.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CONE’s profit will be $91.68M for 18.19 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Grs Advisors Llc holds 3.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. for 98,000 shares. Marlowe Partners Lp owns 77,174 shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc has 2.66% invested in the company for 289,046 shares. The California-based Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc has invested 2.27% in the stock. Security Capital Research & Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 972,475 shares.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $6.67 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It has a 133.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CyrusOne Inc (CONE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bain Capital Specialty Finance, CyrusOne and Chimera Investment – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interpublic Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Buy (and Skip) in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.92. About 225,264 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity.

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com stake by 8,567 shares to 24,742 valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Knight Transportation Inc stake by 10,356 shares and now owns 196,619 shares. Welbilt Inc Com was raised too.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Updates MacOS to Address Zoom Vulnerability – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Giving Up on AR Glasses – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D also sold $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Ltd Company Nj invested in 147,847 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs accumulated 10,087 shares. Moreover, Cortland Inc Mo has 0.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,682 shares. Gibraltar Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 45,031 shares for 8.59% of their portfolio. Jolley Asset Mgmt holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,264 shares. Veritas Management Llp holds 5,996 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loudon Inv Mgmt Limited Co owns 4,705 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 25,403 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 40,650 shares. Cwh Cap Inc invested in 8,817 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc reported 979 shares. Barry Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 3.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Assets Inv Mngmt Llc accumulated 52,500 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Smithfield Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,509 shares.