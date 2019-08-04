Redmond Asset Management Cut Dollar Tree Com (DLTR) Stake By $452,655; Fairfield Bush & Company Has Trimmed Chevron (CVX) Holding By $470,229

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 8.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 3,823 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Fairfield Bush & Company holds 42,531 shares with $5.24 million value, down from 46,354 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $229.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55M shares traded or 42.94% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) stake by 8.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,311 shares as Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Redmond Asset Management Llc holds 49,020 shares with $5.15 million value, down from 53,331 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc Com now has $23.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 2.42M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,359 are owned by Sfe Invest Counsel. Gruss And Inc accumulated 4,000 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.62% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Schnieders Mngmt Limited Com reported 3.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Asset Mgmt Group Inc Inc holds 0.09% or 2,110 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca), California-based fund reported 10,637 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 36,709 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prtn Ltd reported 9,679 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Brouwer And Janachowski Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,840 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 0.59% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.9% or 97,221 shares. Td Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,029 shares. Fiera reported 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 16,121 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 15. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 13. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24.

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased Dowdupont Inc Com stake by 7,630 shares to 64,349 valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kraft Heinz Co Com stake by 24,442 shares and now owns 34,623 shares. Fortive Corp Com was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.17% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.06% or 110,810 shares. Transamerica has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 10 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.08% or 46,296 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 19.34 million shares. Kistler accumulated 100 shares. Cibc reported 42,994 shares. Riverhead Mgmt owns 5,155 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Forte Ltd Liability Corp Adv has 1.26% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 33,257 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 116 are held by Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership. Shellback Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 95,000 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 56,027 shares. Dupont Cap Management invested in 0.01% or 2,951 shares. Midas Mngmt Corp, a New York-based fund reported 19,400 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $99,980 was made by Lewis Lemuel E on Friday, March 15.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $105 target. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 7. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. Raymond James maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.