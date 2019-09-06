Redmond Asset Management Cut By $1.38 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Oil-dri of America (ODC) SI Increased By 55.45%

Oil-dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) had an increase of 55.45% in short interest. ODC’s SI was 32,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 55.45% from 21,100 shares previously. With 6,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Oil-dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC)’s short sellers to cover ODC’s short positions. The SI to Oil-dri Corporation of America’s float is 0.66%. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 4,587 shares traded. Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ODC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODC); 09/03/2018 – OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA – TAX EXPENSE ADJUSTMENT EFFECTIVELY REDUCED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE BY $0.69 FOR FIRST 6 MONTHS OF FISCAL 2018; 09/03/2018 OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 22/03/2018 – Amlan to Report on In-Feed Antibiotic Alternatives at Asia Pacific Poultry Conference; 09/03/2018 – OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA QTRLY NET SALES $68.9 MLN VS $65.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Beyond AGPs: Advancements in Natural Feed Additives Help Drive Progress in Poultry Production; 09/03/2018 – Oil-Dri Names CEO Daniel S. Jaffee to Chairman Role

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 35.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 7,279 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Redmond Asset Management Llc holds 13,233 shares with $2.51 million value, down from 20,512 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $963.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 23.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. #RevolutionCHI; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased Fortive Corp Com stake by 5,215 shares to 13,695 valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc Com stake by 7,630 shares and now owns 64,349 shares. Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com was raised too.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 1.55% above currents $213.28 stock price. Apple had 70 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $140 target. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $215 target in Thursday, March 21 report. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 26. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $18700 target.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Apple (AAPL) Stock a Safe Buy After Bond Sale, Ahead of iPhone Event? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Invest Mangement Inc stated it has 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,403 shares. Idaho-based Selway Asset Management has invested 5.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Monroe Bank And Mi accumulated 0.67% or 10,998 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt owns 2.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,165 shares. Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.31% or 25,419 shares. Callan Capital Ltd stated it has 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matarin Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Interocean Limited Com accumulated 239,752 shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 2.91% or 116,154 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Company holds 0.64% or 25,090 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 194,100 shares or 0.93% of the stock. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division reported 100,931 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Com holds 25,378 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested in 1.34% or 1.78M shares.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, makes, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $232.49 million. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. It has a 20.55 P/E ratio. The firm also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name.

Since June 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $91,496 activity. Hindsley Paul bought $84,447 worth of stock or 2,788 shares.

More notable recent Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Buy Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Oil-Dri of America (NYSE:ODC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Judging Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s (NYSE:ODC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Molly D. VandenHeuvel Announced as Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 3 investors sold Oil-Dri Corporation of America shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.79 million shares or 0.51% more from 3.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0% or 59,830 shares. 253,759 are owned by Vanguard. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 71,886 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cardinal Capital has invested 0.32% in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) for 18,975 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 0% in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 24,800 shares. Zpr Invest owns 10,111 shares. Bessemer Group invested 0% in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) for 1,060 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 98,066 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC). Huntington Bank holds 0% in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) or 208 shares. Amer Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC).