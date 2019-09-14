Redmond Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Hca Healthcare Com (HCA); Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Shareholder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.88 Million

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 14,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 11,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 943,195 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) by 44.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 23,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 29,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, down from 52,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 1.00M shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $232.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp Com (NASDAQ:TECD) by 4,497 shares to 12,422 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Florida Prepares For Dorian Disaster – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited has 1.16M shares. Burney Communications reported 84,238 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 5,386 are owned by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Us Fincl Bank De owns 18,160 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Capstone Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,783 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.12% or 46,330 shares. Td Asset has invested 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 1.21 million shares or 0.86% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Commerce holds 0% or 1,178 shares in its portfolio. Verus Fincl Prtnrs Inc stated it has 9,360 shares. Nomura stated it has 218,802 shares. Hm Payson & holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Eagle Invest Management holds 0.8% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 2.27 million shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 5,988 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Causeway Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 2.15 million shares. 12,243 were reported by Westpac Corporation. Mai Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 159 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 59,133 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 11,717 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co LP reported 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Globeflex Lp accumulated 4,623 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.50M shares. Braun Stacey Assoc Inc invested in 0.93% or 181,063 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.05% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0.02% or 235,088 shares.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $173.67 million for 18.03 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.