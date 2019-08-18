Redmond Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN); Advisory Research Increases Holding in Sterling Bancorp/De (STL)

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 677,757 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp/De (STL) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 321,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.17M, up from 921,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 1.44 million shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs by 7,557 shares to 53,341 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,233 shares, and cut its stake in Ambarella Inc Shs (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 124,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Fincl Corporation stated it has 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Iridian Asset Management Lc Ct holds 1.33% or 3.25 million shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 160 shares. Citigroup accumulated 11,300 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 32,550 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fin, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,270 shares. Huntington Bancorporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,286 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 80,355 shares. Whittier Trust Communication holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated reported 5,665 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 217 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C accumulated 1.33 million shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa holds 1.34M shares. Secor Capital Advsr Lp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Nordea Mngmt has 209,983 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 136 shares. Principal Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 940,788 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Asset accumulated 10,052 shares. 152,735 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Diamond Hill Management has invested 0.33% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 57,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 4.18M were reported by National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 48,950 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.81M shares.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Incorporated (NYSE:AVT) by 93,566 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $48.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 255,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).