Redmond Asset Management Boosted Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by $979,808; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Rose While Tegean Capital Management Lifted by $763,600 Its Stake

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company's stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, up from 183,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 628,250 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500.

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company's stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 324,970 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. On Thursday, June 13 FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 11,754 shares.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Beacon Roofing Supply: A Value Gem With Upside Catalysts – Seeking Alpha" on September 24, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corp holds 0% or 6,675 shares in its portfolio. Essex Invest Limited Liability Company has 46,044 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Iridian Asset Mngmt Llc Ct has 1.33% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Clearbridge Invests Lc owns 70,308 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 7,146 shares. Adage Capital Gp Limited Liability Company reported 3.21 million shares. Skylands Capital Ltd invested in 416,350 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited Liability Company invested 2.98% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Strs Ohio has 2,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.11% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 763,390 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 1.06M shares. 34,692 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,279 shares to 13,233 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,020 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 168,741 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 37,898 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc, New York-based fund reported 192,635 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 4.07M shares. Timessquare Capital Lc holds 0.47% or 1.32M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Atria Invs Lc reported 5,554 shares stake. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 6,655 shares. Usca Ria Ltd accumulated 11,100 shares. Prudential Finance accumulated 35,769 shares. Nomura Holding holds 0.48% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 2.39 million shares. Cibc Asset holds 10,706 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 320,203 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr invested in 0.17% or 23,610 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).