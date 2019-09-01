Redmond Asset Management Boosted Position in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) as Market Value Declined; As Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Stock Price Declined, Springbok Capital Management Has Lowered by $610,500 Its Position

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 900,602 shares traded or 20.56% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 40,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 200 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 7.77M shares traded or 15.32% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares were bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA) by 5,874 shares to 11,645 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,233 shares, and cut its stake in Ambarella Inc Shs (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.04% or 116,919 shares. Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Invest has invested 0.1% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Nordea Invest Management has 14 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 1,000 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 4.78 million shares. Broadview Advsr reported 149,025 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% or 719,766 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 10,821 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 19,223 were reported by Lpl Finance Ltd Llc. Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Essex Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 46,044 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Whittier accumulated 17 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 113 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 9,853 shares. Penn Cap Com reported 0.84% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,035 are owned by Los Angeles Capital & Equity Inc. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 778,337 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Maverick Cap Limited accumulated 479,170 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 287,460 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 4.78 million shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc holds 0% or 153,540 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 112,100 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Loomis Sayles & Communications LP invested in 0% or 1,556 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested in 0.01% or 305,945 shares. Fmr Limited Liability owns 14.71M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 55,279 shares. Smith Graham And Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.55% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 24,219 shares.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $37.98M for 7.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 247,490 shares to 247,890 shares, valued at $45.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (Call) (NYSE:SYY).