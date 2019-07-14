Redmond Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) as Stock Value Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Decreased Stake as Valuation Rose

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 271,410 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN)

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor reported 305,545 shares. 1St Source Bank reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 3.65 million shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Td Asset Management invested in 0.33% or 3.99 million shares. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 28,769 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Randolph accumulated 5.44% or 513,786 shares. Ckw Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2,200 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct has 1.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 773,960 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.13% or 4,821 shares. Grimes & Co invested in 316,531 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp Lp has 68 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palouse Capital Mngmt owns 75,160 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp holds 6.27M shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 157,076 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 638,825 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% or 224 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,961 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 113 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Iridian Asset Management Limited Liability Ct invested in 1.33% or 3.25M shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 201,316 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Broadview Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Fuller Thaler Asset has 1.90M shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. 20,534 were accumulated by Zeke Advsr Lc. Essex Invest Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 46,044 shares.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,311 shares to 49,020 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA) by 5,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,645 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

