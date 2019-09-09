Redmond Asset Management Boosted Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Stake; Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Holder Optimum Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $540,000 as Share Price Declined

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 5.16 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 5,945 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 95,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.11M market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 247,649 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Keenan Succeeds Michael Zugay as CEO for BCIC; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Marshall Merriman Will Become Vice Chmn; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Jason Mehring Succeeds Zugay as Chmn of the USPC Investment Committee; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment 1Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Invt 2Q Loss/Shr 1c; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Net Asset Value $7.83/Sahre at Dec. 31; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment 4Q Net Investment Income 20 Cents/Share; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Cap Investment Corp Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 5C; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q TOTAL ASSETS $799.9M

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc Shs (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 8,145 shares to 13,738 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,365 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Service Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 586,760 shares. Fund Mgmt reported 516,553 shares stake. 18.30 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated. Clean Yield stated it has 1,210 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 2,738 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.1% or 2.84 million shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 546,180 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Oppenheimer Inc invested in 77,443 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.11% or 62.82 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 0.82% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 30,139 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.03% or 82,681 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 618,173 shares. Barnett And Commerce Incorporated holds 0.29% or 12,953 shares in its portfolio.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,876 shares to 5,972 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).