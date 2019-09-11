Redmile Group Upped Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake by $19.77 Million; Poplar Forest Capital Lowered Holding in Citigroup (C) by $13.49 Million as Stock Rose

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 72.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 3.15M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.35M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 7.47M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE TEVA STAKE UP 115% TO 40.5M ADRS AS OF 1Q; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 03/05/2018 – SCHULTZ SAYS THERE ARE NO M&A PLANS FOR TEVA RIGHT NOW; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Teva Pharmaceutical Finance’s Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BB’/’RR4’; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 15/05/2018 – IGNORE: TEVA HALO EM TRIAL RESULTS REPORTED EARLIER; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA REPORTS LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMU

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 217,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 826,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.41 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $68.84. About 1.82M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 21/05/2018 – EMEA IPOs Up 52% in 2018, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.36B for 8.69 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 46,751 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $42.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 569,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al owns 105,912 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 767,661 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Culbertson A N & has 25,119 shares. 20,798 are owned by Gargoyle Invest Advisor. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 897,804 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Valueact Hldg Lp reported 31.53M shares stake. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited owns 470 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 156,854 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bartlett Co Limited Company reported 244 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Tennessee-based Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Family Mngmt stated it has 1.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.34% or 2.09M shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 107,284 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 183,818 shares to 855,932 shares, valued at $54.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.36M shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).