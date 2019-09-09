Redmile Group Upped Position in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) by $2.76 Million; Kempen Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Omnicom Group Com (OMC) by $928,512 as Market Value Rose

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 4.49 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.30M, up from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $728.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 451,682 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc Com (OMC) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 12,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 138,219 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09 million, down from 151,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 1.12M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 39,600 shares to 51,721 shares, valued at $12.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa invested in 903,307 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Llc stated it has 52,050 shares. Creative Planning holds 14,907 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Co reported 38,490 shares stake. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Lc has invested 0.06% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Mackay Shields Lc holds 15,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,689 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,025 shares. Highline Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.69% or 277,183 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 15,317 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). American Inc holds 0% or 26,749 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Parametric Port Ltd Liability reported 9,607 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Invsts Ltd has 0.08% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Alps invested in 507,131 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Victory Cap Management invested in 210,069 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 3,425 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.24M shares. Chemical State Bank has 0.08% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 9,250 shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 5,419 shares. Endurance Wealth owns 568 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cna, Illinois-based fund reported 34,457 shares. Johnson Fin Gru Incorporated Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Madison Inv Holding owns 368,412 shares. Moreover, Fiera Cap has 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.27% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 125,300 shares. Focused Wealth accumulated 960 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jensen Management owns 2.36% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 2.72 million shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS) by 11,530 shares to 11,783 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New Com by 99,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc Com.