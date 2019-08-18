Redmile Group Upped Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $4.30 Million; As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stock Declined, Tt International Cut Its Position by $1.05 Million

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 17,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 132,890 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86M, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Tt International decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 7,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 25,625 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 33,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $110.85. About 1.25M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALXN); 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Management LP has invested 0.16% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). 100 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Invests. Synovus Financial Corp stated it has 2,202 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has 10,724 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 12,000 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Limited Com holds 40,747 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 36,102 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.16% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 222 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 9,295 were accumulated by Hills Commercial Bank & Tru. California-based Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc has invested 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Communication reported 1,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, De Burlo Gru Inc Inc has 0.45% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 6,298 shares. Co Fincl Bank stated it has 2,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 15.05% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $479.85 million for 12.95 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.01% negative EPS growth.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 25,600 shares to 69,600 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 12,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares to 10.36M shares, valued at $182.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 235,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 1,524 shares. Gyroscope Gp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1% or 11,430 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Company invested in 11,026 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 53,095 shares. Whittier Company, a California-based fund reported 70,068 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 0.51% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3.48 million shares. Cahill Fincl Advsrs Inc accumulated 1,700 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 1.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.73M shares. Coho Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 789,985 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs reported 0.27% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 182,381 shares. Cim Ltd Llc reported 1,134 shares. 19,724 are owned by Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc). Moreover, American Natl Ins Co Tx has 1.44% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 111,225 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability has 0.83% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3.86 million shares.