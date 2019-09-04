Redmile Group Trimmed Its Array Biopharma (ARRY) Stake by $131.73 Million; Market Value Rose; Union Pac (UNP) Shareholder Chemical Bank Has Lowered Holding by $387,273

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 5.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 10.97M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.46M, down from 16.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 22/03/2018 – Array BioPharma Announces Publication of Detailed Phase 3 COLUMBUS Trial Data of Encorafenib and Binimetinib in Melanoma Patients in The Lancet Oncology; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank analyzed 2,319 shares as the company's stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 34,510 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, down from 36,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $110.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $160.07. About 2.45 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 593,900 shares to 2.83M shares, valued at $110.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 132,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Replimune Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 98 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 15,205 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 1.35M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle Investors reported 1.12M shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.04% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Cornerstone Incorporated stated it has 2,226 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 68,581 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Private Advisor Gp Ltd owns 9,695 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Avoro Advsr Ltd holds 2.11% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) or 2.00 million shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Driehaus Ltd Liability invested 1.66% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Castleark Management Lc accumulated 220,116 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.11% or 2.06 million shares in its portfolio. 31,400 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Management Llc.

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Array BioPharma (ARRY) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 251 shares to 6,311 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 5,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).