Redmile Group Trimmed By $1.49 Million Its Xencor (XNCR) Position; Davis Capital Partners Raised Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding

Redmile Group Llc decreased Xencor Inc (XNCR) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as Xencor Inc (XNCR)’s stock rose 46.93%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 3.04M shares with $94.32M value, down from 3.08 million last quarter. Xencor Inc now has $2.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 221,645 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis Capital Partners Llc acquired 1.00M shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)’s stock rose 4.55%. The Davis Capital Partners Llc holds 1.50 million shares with $61.56 million value, up from 500,000 last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $4.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 419,771 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C

Redmile Group Llc increased Wave Life Sciences Ltd stake by 593,900 shares to 2.83M valued at $110.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Audentes Therapeutics Inc stake by 433,600 shares and now owns 2.74 million shares. Penumbra Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) CEO Bassil Dahiyat on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Xencor (XNCR) Tops Q2 EPS by 18c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baird sees 37% upside in Regeneron in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xencor Inc has $5200 highest and $21 lowest target. $40’s average target is 10.44% above currents $36.22 stock price. Xencor Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 8. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) earned “Sell” rating by Nomura on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 7,134 are owned by Amalgamated National Bank. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 27,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 4,404 shares. Mackay Shields stated it has 19,537 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Equitec Specialists Limited Liability Co reported 10,417 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 82,098 shares. Redmile Grp Incorporated Limited Co holds 3.04M shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. 6,526 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Ecor1 Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.06M shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Inc owns 16,289 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Morgan Stanley stated it has 9,346 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity. The insider STAFFORD JOHN S III bought 5,500 shares worth $164,115.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target: Losing The Battle To Amazon And Walmart – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Walmart Spurs Optimism With Strong Second Quarter Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS: Monster Beverages Continues To Face ‘Fundamental Controversy’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.