Redmile Group Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Increased by $4.30 Million; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Position in Amphenol (APH) Boosted by $3.61 Million

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 17,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 132,890 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86M, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $248.14. About 1.11M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 38,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 698,478 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.96 million, up from 660,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 870,724 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 273,962 shares to 1,648 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,000 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

