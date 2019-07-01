Redmile Group Stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Has Lowered by $3.84 Million; Partner Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $713,003 as Stock Price Rose

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 226,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, down from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $363.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 240,878 shares traded or 14.26% up from the average. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 16.84% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 3,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,717 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 10,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $185.08. About 939,207 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $191,824 activity. SANDBERG RICHARD A had sold 3,000 shares worth $42,751 on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

