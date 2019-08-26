Redmile Group Stake In Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Was Has Upped; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Upped American Airls Group (AAL) Stake

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 503,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.56M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.28M, up from 4.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 308,886 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY BEGINS EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM FOR RUCAPARIB; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY – SEC’S ‘WELLS NOTICES’ ALLEGES VIOLATIONS OF SOME PROVISIONS OF SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 AND SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 10/05/2018 – Tesaro, Clovis Look to Catalyst-Rich Year to Pull Them From Rut; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.3. About 1.50M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At AAL – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: AZUL & CPA’s Q2 Earnings Beat, JBLU’s July Traffic Report – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will High Costs Hurt American Airlines’ (AAL) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: AAL – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 565,970 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 3.75% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Kamunting Street Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 308,292 shares or 11.8% of their US portfolio. Rampart Investment Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability holds 4,883 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Rench Wealth Mngmt reported 0.16% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 566,028 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 130,414 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Co has invested 0.06% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Gemmer Asset Lc has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Hodges Cap holds 1.19% or 371,858 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank & Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability has 0.57% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 3.38 million shares. Sun Life Financial accumulated 676 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million. The insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 was made by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. KERR DEREK J also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $279,576 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 54,700 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 55,027 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs invested in 700 shares. Armistice Cap Lc owns 2.10M shares for 2.85% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 710 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Investments Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 398,275 shares. Trexquant Invest LP reported 11,031 shares. Group Inc One Trading LP stated it has 43,907 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,315 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 424,099 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 8,070 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS).