Redmile Group Stake in Anthem (ANTM) Has Lifted as Stock Rose; Hemenway Trust Company Maintains Position in Canadian Natl Railway (CNI)

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 61,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 176,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.71 million, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $257.31. About 295,152 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Railway (CNI) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 20,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 225,965 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.22M, up from 205,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $91.35. About 117,755 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “June 6, 2019 – CN Celebrates 100 Years NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN and CSX Announce New Intermodal Service Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “After All-Time Record Year, CN Prepared to Move 2019-2020 Grain Crop – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN declares third-quarter 2019 dividend NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares to 4,527 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,973 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares to 174,000 shares, valued at $19.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In.