Redmile Group Raised Stake in Glycomimetics (GLYC) by $476,400; Iridian Asset Management Boosted Its Zynga (ZNGA) Stake

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 30703.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 29.78M shares as the company's stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 29.88 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.26M, up from 97,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 8.40 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500.

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (GLYC) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 39,700 shares as the company's stock declined 21.51% . The hedge fund held 2.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.15 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Glycomimetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 211,817 shares traded. GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) has declined 32.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vapotherm Inc by 235,709 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $18.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,000 shares, and cut its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

More notable recent GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Notable Monday Option Activity: GLYC, IDCC, JPM – Nasdaq" on August 5, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga" published on August 5, 2019

