Redmile Group Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Has Raised as Valuation Declined; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Harris Associates LP Has Cut by $118.84 Million Its Position

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 72.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.15 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.35M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 20.15M shares traded or 4.50% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE TEVA PHARMA USA, ALPHARMA PHARMA, ORPHAN EUROPE SARL, HERITAGE LIFE SCIENCES; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: FDA Requests Another Trial for Generic Advair Diskus; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it could launch its migraine treatment as soon as mid-September, after an initial delay; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 09/04/2018 – Teva Pharm to close plant in Israel after no buyer found; 23/05/2018 – The debt-ridden company is counting on the drug – fremanezumab – along with Huntington’s treatment Austedo, to help it return to growth; 26/03/2018 – TEVA – LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA DELAYED-RELEASE TABLETS, 1.2 G, IN U.S

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 914,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.53M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720.82 million, down from 6.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 2.45 million shares traded or 55.69% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 5.49 million shares to 10.97 million shares, valued at $267.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.36M shares, and cut its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 3.73M shares to 3.81 million shares, valued at $73.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 16,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.