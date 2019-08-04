Redmile Group Position in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Has Lowered by $3.84 Million as Stock Declined; Gofen & Glossberg Lowered Its Mccormick Non (MKC) Holding by $1.42 Million

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 226,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, down from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.69M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 138,776 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick Non (MKC) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 9,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 142,446 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, down from 151,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Mccormick Non for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $159.18. About 715,678 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.37 million for 30.61 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,832 shares to 261,175 shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emer Mkts Et (IEMG) by 16,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Treas Acc Fd.

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 70,800 shares to 4.49 million shares, valued at $178.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitae Corp by 848,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Penumbra Inc.