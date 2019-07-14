Redmile Group Position in Icu Med (ICUI) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Rose While Adams Asset Advisors Lowered by $1.31 Million Its Position

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $248.8. About 121,884 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 24,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, down from 138,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Replimune Group Inc by 23,499 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $33.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 20,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 1,632 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,508 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 400 shares. Fmr Ltd has invested 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Penn Capital Mgmt owns 47,121 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 8,447 shares. Sg Americas reported 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). 9,889 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can. Jupiter Asset Limited has invested 0.13% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 29,813 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated holds 0% or 42 shares. 1,766 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.54% or 4,626 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp accumulated 8,954 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 1,800 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $363,285 activity.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.86 EPS, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.34M for 33.44 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Advisors Limited Com owns 54,029 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Comm has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Leisure Cap accumulated 17,556 shares. Moors Cabot stated it has 180,100 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,721 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.24% or 37.17 million shares in its portfolio. Freestone Capital Ltd Company has 160,188 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Cap Management has 4.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). North American Management Corp holds 5,722 shares. 71,744 were reported by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. Cornerstone Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.02 million shares. 25,934 were reported by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Westpac Bk Corp accumulated 585,627 shares or 0% of the stock. Cacti Asset Mngmt Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,000 shares. 54 are owned by Hwg Limited Partnership.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.