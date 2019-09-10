Redmile Group Position in Ehealth (EHTH) Raised by $8.12 Million as Share Value Rose; As Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Raised Its Holding

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 1067.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 49,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 53,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.48. About 2.11 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS SALE OF JV IN A NON-CORE SEGMENT IN BEST LONG-TERM INTERESTS OF NOVARTISSHAREHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GlaxoSmithKline’s Hal Barron poaches Genentech’s top cancer drug dealmaker for his new R&D team $GSK; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLIN CFO, TO RETIRE FROM GSK; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sr. Unsecured Instrument Rating at ‘A’ for Debt Issued by GlaxoSmithKline Capital PLC and GlaxoSmithKline Capital Inc; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS – TRANSITION OF NY-ESO SPEAR T-CELL THERAPY PROGRAM IS ONGOING GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 28/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 08/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC –

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 131,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.21M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.47% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.57. About 245,640 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares to 10.36M shares, valued at $182.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 39,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,721 shares, and cut its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “eHealth Announces the Appointment of Beth A. Brooke as a New Independent Director – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eHealth (EHTH) Up 259% in a Year: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Elated eHealth’s (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shareholders Feel About Its 326% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Brown & Brown Acquires WBR Insurance, Expands in Virginia – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $292,335 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $210,095 were bought by WOLF DALE B on Monday, August 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation owns 540,869 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Comm Limited, a New Jersey-based fund reported 708,072 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 13,510 shares. 228,328 were reported by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc, Washington-based fund reported 58,990 shares. Oberweis Asset Inc owns 0.16% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 12,500 shares. Atika Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 93,000 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.43% or 183,519 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 401,400 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Eam Invsts Lc accumulated 43,951 shares. Victory Mngmt has invested 0.14% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).