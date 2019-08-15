Redmile Group Position in Anthem (ANTM) Upped as Stock Rose; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Market Value Declined, Systematic Financial Management LP Has Decreased by $8.54 Million Its Holding

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 61,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 176,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.71M, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $275.05. About 648,113 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) by 65.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 656,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 344,079 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 3.38M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 26,640 shares to 195,896 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 53,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Piper Jaffray Co. (NYSE:PJC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 12,044 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 23,621 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust accumulated 20,405 shares. Hexavest stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 14,191 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Mesirow Fin Investment Mngmt reported 586,685 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Westfield Management LP invested in 0.41% or 4.13 million shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd reported 71,890 shares. 567,037 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Fil Limited reported 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 583,128 shares. Capital Mngmt Assocs owns 27,400 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability stated it has 866,377 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 601,937 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WPX Energy Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why WPX Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.