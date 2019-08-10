Redmile Group Maintains Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Schneider Capital Management Cut Its Qep Resources (QEP) Position as Stock Price Declined

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 17,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 132,890 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86M, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, down from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.03M market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 6.59 million shares traded or 14.08% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 38,107 shares. Citadel Lc owns 250,901 shares. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership invested 1.09% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 63,300 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 47,608 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia holds 52,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schneider Capital holds 1.35 million shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.31% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Parametric Port Assocs holds 0.01% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.01% or 45,068 shares in its portfolio. Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% stake. Nomura Holdg owns 0.09% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 2.53M shares.

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QEP Resources Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shares of Whiting Petroleum Drop on Acquisition Rumors – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 08/07/2019: OAS,PE,QEP – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QEP Resources Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $81,450 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $20,850 was made by WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K on Friday, August 9.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 366,294 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $20.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Materials Plc by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Halcon Resources Corporation.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares to 10.36M shares, valued at $182.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 5.49M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.97M shares, and cut its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.