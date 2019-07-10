Redmile Group Lowered Xencor (XNCR) Stake By $1.49 Million; Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Decreased Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding

Redmile Group Llc decreased Xencor Inc (XNCR) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as Xencor Inc (XNCR)’s stock declined 2.66%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 3.04 million shares with $94.32 million value, down from 3.08M last quarter. Xencor Inc now has $2.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 359,202 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 67.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 36,885 shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock rose 7.24%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 17,643 shares with $606,000 value, down from 54,528 last quarter. Yandex N V now has $13.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 1.17M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere

Among 7 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Xencor Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. Nomura maintained Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Lc invested in 0% or 35,713 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 596,399 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 129,191 shares. Principal Grp has 8,484 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Daiwa Group Inc reported 358 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 236,899 shares. Baker Bros Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 428,120 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Bvf Inc Il has 904 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 13,204 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spark Mngmt Llc accumulated 10,069 shares. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Company owns 0.22% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 203,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Redmile Group Llc increased Allakos Inc stake by 135,762 shares to 1.83M valued at $74.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) stake by 503,400 shares and now owns 4.56M shares. Livanova Plc was raised too.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity. STAFFORD JOHN S III had bought 39,400 shares worth $1.14 million on Friday, March 15.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased American Renal Associates Ho stake by 100,000 shares to 220,000 valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 2,280 shares and now owns 119,694 shares. Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $44 target.