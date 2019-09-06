Redmile Group Lifted Its Heska (HSKA) Stake; Insight 2811 Holding In Morgan Stanley (MS) Was Boosted

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 2.19M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 3.4% of Finish Line; 22/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO GORMAN ENDS REMARKS AT D.C. INDUSTRY EVENT; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Francesca’s; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY COMMITS $250B TO LOW-CARBON SOLUTIONS BY 2030; 04/04/2018 – ADVA OPTICAL: MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS STAKE TO 9.13%; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Says Fed Wants Normal Rate Environment (Video); 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley CEO says steel, aluminum tariffs ‘bad idea’; 15/05/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6620P FROM 6600P; 13/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 15 EUROS FROM 14.5 EUROS; 18/04/2018 – Gorman hails ‘exceptional’ trading as Morgan Stanley posts record profits

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Heska Corp (HSKA) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.21% . The hedge fund held 226,013 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.24 million, up from 197,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Heska Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $69.49. About 6,765 shares traded. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has declined 17.88% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical HSKA News: 10/04/2018 – Heska Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – RAISING REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO APPROXIMATELY 8%; 24/04/2018 – Heska Short-Interest Ratio Rises 88% to 17 Days; 24/05/2018 – Heska Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 4.5% Position in Heska; 02/05/2018 – Heska Corporation Announces Board Action; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP HSKA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $140.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Heska Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 16; 16/05/2018 – Heska at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 3% Position in Heska

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc invested in 0.05% or 11,000 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Burney has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cipher LP owns 25,040 shares. Fosun Ltd reported 5,477 shares stake. St Johns Invest Co Limited Co holds 116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Management reported 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Paloma Prtnrs Management Company owns 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 9,192 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fiduciary Tru Com owns 81,020 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Salzhauer Michael has 0.35% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bollard Grp Limited Liability Company owns 0.27% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 166,858 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.05% or 5,500 shares. Jennison Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Metropolitan Life Ny, New York-based fund reported 23,619 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 48,100 shares to 3.04 million shares, valued at $94.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $73,790 activity.