Redmile Group Lifted Its Atricure (ATRC) Holding by $650,000; First Hawaiian Bank Has Decreased Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) as Shares Declined

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 83,583 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 56.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 10,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,161 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $487,000, down from 18,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 760,903 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 48,100 shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $94.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp holds 0.02% or 2.60M shares. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.01% or 5,400 shares. Hong Kong-based Fosun has invested 0.34% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). D E Shaw & Incorporated invested in 300,209 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 1.83 million shares. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 81,669 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Hbk Investments Lp has 0.01% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 15,700 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 17,146 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 433,912 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Goldman Sachs Group holds 188,023 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 45,905 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0.01% or 2.18 million shares.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. TAP’s profit will be $354.85 million for 8.67 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 215.38% EPS growth.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 3,344 shares to 9,851 shares, valued at $924,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ao Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc.