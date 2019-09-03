Redmile Group Lifted Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Holding by $12.08 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Stock Value Declined, Holder Shaker Investments Has Lifted Its Stake

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 152.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 9,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 16,043 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $124.65. About 110,487 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION DOUBLES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCMP); 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 503,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.56M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.28M, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 1.41 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss $77.7M; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC ISSUED WELLS NOTICES ON APRIL 9; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.54, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.36; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr $1.54; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sensible Planning And Lc holds 0.86% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) or 17,058 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 51,960 are owned by Oberweis Asset Mngmt. State Street owns 795,517 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company owns 2,887 shares. Sensato Limited has 0.23% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 7,300 shares. Cap Fund has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 5,747 are owned by Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd holds 14,468 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha has invested 0.18% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp accumulated 77,517 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 38,854 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 8,167 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6,092 shares to 8,135 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,950 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” on March 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mantle Ridge explores bid to acquire Aramark – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 6 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $279,576 activity.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Clovis Oncology Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clovis off 4% premarket on BofA downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clovis chief opens wallet to buy stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.