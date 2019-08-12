Redmile Group Increases Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose While Gofen & Glossberg Has Cut Its Holding by $1.09 Million

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 17,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 132,890 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86M, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.54 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 10,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 792,815 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.26 million, down from 803,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – SEBI: JP MORGAN MUTUAL FUND PAYS INR80.7M TO SETTLE INDIA PROBE; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 18/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner; #Coincheck Readies For Comeback And Expansion, TASE Implements #Blockchain And JPMorgan Names New ‘Head Of Crypto Assets Strategy’; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Does Not See Trade Escalation, Corporate Earnings to Remain ‘Very Good’ (Video); 05/04/2018 – Finance Uncovered: EXCLUSIVE: JP Morgan reveals UK cops gave go-ahead to transfer $875m to convicted money launderer:; 20/04/2018 – UNITED AIR MATCHES SPIRIT’S $3 ONE-WAY FARE INCREASE: JPMORGAN; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst Kolanovic says new market highs are coming soon; 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Intll Ltd Liability Company holds 153,231 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd owns 176,660 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chilton Mngmt Lc has 1.7% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 189,765 shares. Amer Research Management owns 3,875 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.35% or 132,722 shares. Hl Financial Service Lc stated it has 2.84M shares. Sabal Tru Co holds 2.24% or 248,475 shares. Fragasso holds 0.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 31,382 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill accumulated 1.13% or 721,849 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Corporation reported 75,900 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Security Natl Tru has invested 1.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Hrt Finance Lc has 0.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 27,162 shares. Boussard & Gavaudan Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Highlander Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 14,949 shares. Mawer Management Limited holds 2.89% or 4.01 million shares in its portfolio.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 15,650 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 17,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Frontier Invest Management owns 1,072 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Korea Invest accumulated 822,981 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP owns 0.49% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 46,334 shares. 3,744 were reported by Lvm Cap Management Ltd Mi. Loomis Sayles And Com LP holds 0.24% or 485,418 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares, a Hawaii-based fund reported 26,910 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 1,682 shares. Page Arthur B owns 6,376 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gp One Trading LP has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 603 shares. Kj Harrison Prtn Inc owns 11,500 shares. Markel Corp accumulated 599,000 shares. Braun Stacey Associates owns 68,306 shares. 44,397 were accumulated by Sg Americas Lc. Optimum Investment Advsr has 20,846 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.