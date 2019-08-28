Redmile Group Increases Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ); Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Position Maintained by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 97.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 132,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 269,480 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52M, up from 136,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.33. About 368,931 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 244,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 391,391 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 41,843 shares to 41.26M shares, valued at $358.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 74,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 39,600 shares to 51,721 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 226,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Com Il reported 1,805 shares. Axa owns 0.11% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 196,957 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.04% or 447,429 shares. Condor Capital Mgmt invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 2,489 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 400 shares. Andra Ap reported 43,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Lsv Asset Management holds 1.00 million shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 782 shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Bankshares Of America De invested in 0.01% or 377,564 shares.