Redmile Group Increased Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) by $2.76 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Shah Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) as Stock Price Declined

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 4.49M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.30M, up from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 184,755 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 3.50 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK HOOPER: LOOK FOR 4 FED RATE HIKES THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK IS SAID TO WEIGH CUTTING U.S. STAFF BY ABOUT 20%; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS COO KIM HAMMONDS TO LEAVE; 10/04/2018 – Reata Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Endocyte at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank investors urged to line up next chairman; 11/04/2018 – Merkel’s Finance Chief Says Deutsche Bank Must Be Global Player; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK CFO SAYS ECB HAS ASKED BANK TO CALCULATE POTENTIAL COSTS OF WINDING DOWN TRADING ACTIVITY; 17/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS U.A.E. COUNTRY OFFICER RAFIK NAYED LEAVES

Since February 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $802,103 activity. Shares for $302,367 were sold by Ciechanover Isaac E. on Saturday, February 9. $538,736 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) was sold by Haqq Christopher on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gp accumulated 0% or 12,585 shares. Maverick Cap Limited has invested 0.46% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 12 West LP has 0.51% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 158,700 shares. International Group Incorporated reported 26,749 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 19,115 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon owns 184,513 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt reported 89,778 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 14,276 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 34,900 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 21,925 shares. 3.48 million are held by Blackrock Inc. Art Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Fmr Ltd Llc reported 6.42 million shares. Alps holds 0.03% or 110,257 shares in its portfolio.