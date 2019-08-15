Redmile Group Increased Its Ehealth (EHTH) Holding; Cdw (CDW) Position Held by Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 131,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.21 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $104.74. About 147,929 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 102.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 7,750 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, up from 3,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $109.32. About 261,465 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares to 174,000 shares, valued at $19.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 226,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Si Bone Inc.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EHealth Q2 top line up 101%; guidance raised; shares ahead 14% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “eHealth EPS beats by $0.46, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eHealth (EHTH) Up 259% in a Year: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell-siders bullish on BridgeBio in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Run In eHealth Stock Should Continue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 33,566 shares. Principal Grp reported 147,401 shares stake. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability accumulated 401,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 7,352 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Limited Com invested in 0% or 4,574 shares. Atika Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.18% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 93,000 shares. Riverhead Mgmt reported 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). White Pine Capital Limited Co holds 63,745 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks reported 0.16% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Pnc Fin Service Gp invested in 0% or 624 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 1.22M are owned by Redmile Gru Ltd Liability Com. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 14,002 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 160,107 shares. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.59% or 196,711 shares. Athena Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 10,276 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Com owns 33,445 shares. First Republic Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Tortoise Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Veritable Lp holds 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 14,064 shares. Comerica Bancorp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 329,437 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Beck Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,600 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 30,338 were reported by Raymond James Financial Advsr. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company has 313,064 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Makaira Limited Liability holds 1.28 million shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,500 shares to 11,230 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,610 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDW to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is CDW (CDW) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is CDW (CDW) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDW Reports Record Second Quarter Net Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can CDW Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CDW) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.