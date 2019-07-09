Redmile Group Increased Epizyme (EPZM) Position; As Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose, Holder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Increased Its Position

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 465.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 60,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,399 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53 million, up from 12,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $196.57. About 526,090 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.69 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.33M, up from 6.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 412,546 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset LP holds 1.10M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 130,300 shares. Nea Mgmt Lc has invested 4.42% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 411,780 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 28,585 shares. Foresite Cap Ii Limited Co holds 8.33% or 1.49M shares. Great Point Prns Ltd Liability has invested 2.67% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 50,378 were accumulated by Opus Point Partners Mgmt Llc. State Street has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 2.29 million shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 24,742 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0% or 3,472 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Com accumulated 1.77M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 14,500 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 273,962 shares to 1,648 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,000 shares, and cut its stake in Si Bone Inc.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 474,515 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $65.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 333,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,293 shares, and cut its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF).