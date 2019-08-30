Redmile Group Increased Ehealth (EHTH) Position By $8.12 Million; Coldstream Capital Management Has Raised Plantronics New (PLT) Holding By $328,670

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased Plantronics Inc New (PLT) stake by 41.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coldstream Capital Management Inc acquired 7,145 shares as Plantronics Inc New (PLT)’s stock declined 24.88%. The Coldstream Capital Management Inc holds 24,501 shares with $1.13 million value, up from 17,356 last quarter. Plantronics Inc New now has $1.21B valuation. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 229,481 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT); 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Rev $205M-$215M; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript)

Redmile Group Llc increased Ehealth Inc (EHTH) stake by 12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc acquired 131,010 shares as Ehealth Inc (EHTH)’s stock rose 85.83%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 1.22M shares with $76.21 million value, up from 1.09M last quarter. Ehealth Inc now has $1.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 7.42% or $6.62 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 654,846 shares traded or 35.34% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) stake by 23,040 shares to 10,830 valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 1,946 shares and now owns 21,533 shares. Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics has $85 highest and $83 lowest target. $84’s average target is 173.79% above currents $30.68 stock price. Plantronics had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Sidoti. Northland Capital maintained Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) rating on Thursday, March 21. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $85 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Suntrust Banks reported 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Glenmede Tru Communications Na has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Bowling Port Mngmt owns 8,759 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 34,371 shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 15 shares. 10,587 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Dupont Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 12,297 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 1,729 shares. Kennedy Inc holds 0.49% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 442,940 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 74,130 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 6,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 0.02% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 1.02 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ehealth has $13600 highest and $73 lowest target. $107.25’s average target is 29.94% above currents $82.54 stock price. Ehealth had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by SunTrust. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Redmile Group Llc decreased Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stake by 183,818 shares to 855,932 valued at $54.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vapotherm Inc stake by 235,709 shares and now owns 1.01 million shares. Pra Health Sciences Inc was reduced too.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $210,095 activity. $210,095 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was bought by WOLF DALE B on Monday, August 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Citigroup accumulated 11,479 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 10,615 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 511,650 were accumulated by Shannon River Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company. Driehaus Management Llc has invested 0.55% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 12,455 shares in its portfolio. 4,559 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 14,002 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 12,320 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 7,352 shares stake. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Pura Vida Investments Lc holds 0.62% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio.