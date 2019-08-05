Redmile Group Holds Holding in Anthem (ANTM); Baxter Intl (BAX) Share Value Rose While Pura Vida Investments Has Boosted Holding

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 61,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 176,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.71 million, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 909,537 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, up from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.7. About 1.57 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 39,600 shares to 51,721 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 24,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

