Redmile Group Holding in Atricure (ATRC) Increased by $650,000; Gap Inc/The (GPS) Share Price Declined While Geode Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc/The (GPS) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 249,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 3.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.00M, down from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.88% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 9.40 million shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 17/05/2018 – Gap Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 22, 2018; 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and lnstruction; 24/05/2018 – Gap misses first-quarter same-store sales estimates; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc 1Q Net $164M; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – AFFIRMED FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE OF $2.55 TO $2.70; 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C, EST. 46C; 05/03/2018 GAP INC GPS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons–Update; 17/04/2018 – Gap Expanding Its Subscription Box Service To Children’s Pjs — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – The apparel retailer is making a bigger investment in Old Navy, along with Athleta, as it shutters some of its Gap and Banana Republic locations

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.84. About 431,290 shares traded or 132.90% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc owns 14,715 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Community Bancorporation Na stated it has 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 361,853 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Tealwood Asset has 1.24% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mariner Lc reported 0% stake. Summit Securities Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.2% stake. Daiwa Securities invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 76,929 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Mutual Of America Management Lc has invested 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Meeder Asset Management invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 45,271 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated holds 0.01% or 335,430 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $200.39 million for 7.80 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 266,876 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $74.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Republic Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 406,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 273,962 shares to 1,648 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,000 shares, and cut its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).