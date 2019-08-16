Redmile Group Holding in Array Biopharma (ARRY) Has Lowered by $131.73 Million; Forbes J M & Co Llp Lowered Its Stake in Zoetis (ZTS) as Stock Value Rose

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 23,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 131,758 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26 million, down from 155,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $123.68. About 1.60M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 5.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 10.97M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.46 million, down from 16.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb

Since February 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $115,998 activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 39,700 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $25.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 433,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allakos Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Management And Equity holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 118,855 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,976 shares. Alkeon Cap Management Ltd Company owns 2.03M shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co reported 1.52M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 18,432 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc stated it has 34,500 shares. Perceptive Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 4.23 million shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 811,088 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0.01% or 7.28 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Utd Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 33,612 shares. 94,600 were reported by Qs Invsts Limited Co. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Co reported 118,145 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 15,205 shares.