Redmile Group Has Upped Its Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) by $19.77 Million as Stock Price Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Capital City Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position by $497,601 as Market Valuation Rose

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 72.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 3.15M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.35 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 39.82M shares traded or 89.70% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – PAXMAN AB (PUBL) PAX.ST – LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH TEVA WILL GENERATE ONGOING REVENUES BASED ON EVERY COLD CAP OR TREATMENT SOLD; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202897 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 28/03/2018 – TEVA WINS RULING TOSSING $235 MILLION GLAXO VERDICT OVER COREG; 17/04/2018 – Highmark Inc. Signs Outcomes-Based Agreement with AstraZeneca for Symbicort; 14/05/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CFO: EXPECTS TO PAY DOWN ANOTHER $1.3-$1.5 BILLION OF DEBT IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 183,818 shares to 855,932 shares, valued at $54.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Si Bone Inc by 102,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,730 shares, and cut its stake in Vapotherm Inc.

