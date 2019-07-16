Redmile Group Has Upped Its Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Holding; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Value Rose, Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Raised Its Stake

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 503,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.56M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.28M, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $707.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 795,981 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 1.2% Position in Clovis Oncology; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss $77.7M; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS WINS FDA APPROVAL FOR EXPANDED USE OF RUBRACA; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.54, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.36

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 183.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 3,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,065 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, up from 1,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $139.76. About 630,874 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50

