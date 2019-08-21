Redmile Group Has Trimmed Position in Xencor (XNCR) by $1.49 Million; Edmp Has Boosted Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) Stake by $341,848

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32M, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 200,224 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 8,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 120,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 111,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 2.27 million shares traded or 46.61% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) or 82,604 shares. 99,700 are held by Mackenzie Fincl. 149 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 13,398 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stifel reported 131,990 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Pictet Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 33,400 shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 15,148 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Honeywell has 1.25% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Com holds 10,551 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.29% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 2,215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paw Capital reported 15,000 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.09% or 8,600 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 54,700 shares.

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Time To Sell? – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Returning To Growth In 2019, But Should You Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Why I Sold Everything – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Xencor (XNCR) Tops Q2 EPS by 18c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “INmune Bio Appoints Biotechnology Executive Edgardo Baracchini as New Board Member – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allakos Inc by 135,762 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $74.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 336,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.