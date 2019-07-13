Redmile Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Fate Therapeutics (FATE) as Valuation Rose; Plancorp Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.36M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02M, down from 10.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 5.33% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 868,863 shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE™; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farallon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.50 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Group Inc Inc reported 38,679 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 79,662 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Lc. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 40,209 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 10 shares. Redmile Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.36% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). First Mercantile has invested 0.06% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Barclays Pcl owns 32,806 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 80,000 shares. Legal And General Group Plc has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). James Rech holds 645 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Ltd Company accumulated 0.06% or 36,800 shares. Alps owns 0.02% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 155,838 shares. 94,000 are held by Swiss Financial Bank.

More notable recent Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Global Legalization Will Determine the Fate of Aurora Stock – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chinese raids hit North Korean defectors’ “Underground Railroad” – Nasdaq” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FOCUS-Fate of opioid litigation hinges on government “police power” – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penumbra Inc by 177,562 shares to 323,170 shares, valued at $47.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $5.76 million activity.

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: More Fed Fun, but Healthcare Weakness Caps Gains – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wait for the Drop to Buy Shopify Stock – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft passes Slack in DAUs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Forward-Thinking NVDA Is Likely Still the Best Chipmaker Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.