Redmile Group Has Trimmed Its Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Holding by $3.84 Million as Market Value Declined; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Lifted Its Stake in Cummins (CMI) by $817,970 as Shares Declined

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $149.18. About 622,097 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 226,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, down from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 18,973 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.2% or 5,202 shares. Northstar Ltd Llc holds 1.69% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 57,656 shares. Cadence Management Limited Liability Corp holds 15,965 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. New York-based D E Shaw & Co has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia accumulated 287,520 shares. Srb has invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Comerica Bankshares holds 55,150 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Alethea Capital Limited Company accumulated 3,500 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 1,574 were accumulated by At Bankshares. Marshfield Associate reported 518,344 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt invested in 181,297 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 211,897 shares. Moreover, Beacon Fincl Grp has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 17,803 are owned by Regions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consonance Ltd Partnership holds 2.61 million shares. The California-based Granite Invest Partners Limited has invested 0.07% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 72,607 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.05% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) or 188,029 shares. Fil Limited has 0.01% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 324,191 shares. Northern has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Invesco Limited holds 0.02% or 2.71M shares in its portfolio. Qs Lc has 0.01% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 51,400 shares. Vanguard Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). 208,367 were accumulated by D E Shaw Co Incorporated. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 80,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 15,470 shares.