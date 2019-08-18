Redmile Group Has Trimmed Its Icu Med (ICUI) Stake by $9.46 Million as Stock Price Rose; Logmein (LOGM) Stock Declined While Epoch Investment Partners Boosted Its Position

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 230,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.06 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 489,994 shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $165.99. About 203,220 shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 67,644 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $147.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 496,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 670,841 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 208 were accumulated by Ftb Inc. D E Shaw & owns 178,882 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sei Invests holds 144,719 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mgmt Professionals Inc reported 0% stake. Cooper Creek Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 25,000 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 354,023 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Menta Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.09% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 2,618 shares. Comm Bankshares holds 0.03% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 26,544 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Da Davidson And Co holds 0.01% or 6,641 shares. Dupont Corp stated it has 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Synovus Corporation invested in 8,599 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt owns 280 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,632 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 29,813 shares. Nuance Invests Lc stated it has 29,208 shares. 1,819 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Mason Street Advsr Lc stated it has 0.04% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Ftb Advsrs owns 186 shares. American Century Cos Incorporated holds 0.04% or 181,040 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 14,870 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 1,561 shares. 28,415 were reported by Los Angeles Capital And Equity. Partner Inv Management Lp invested in 1.52% or 5,499 shares. Comm National Bank accumulated 11,687 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). State Street Corporation invested in 0.01% or 437,439 shares.